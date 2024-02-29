Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after acquiring an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 132,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,917,402. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

