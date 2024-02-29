Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,115. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.