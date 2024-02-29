Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 18,593 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,593 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 47,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $69.77. 194,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,464. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

