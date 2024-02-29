CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in FOX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $3,985,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 29.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 145,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $952,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

