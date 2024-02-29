CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 123,336 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 97.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,336 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

