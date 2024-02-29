Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.150-19.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.15-$19.35 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.40.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,337. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

