Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 21,236 Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 114.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 9.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

WalkMe Stock Performance

WKME traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,830. The company has a market capitalization of $818.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of -0.09. WalkMe Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

