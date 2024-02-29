Corton Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,554,653. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.23%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

