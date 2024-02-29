Corton Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Freshworks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 441,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,773 shares of company stock valued at $14,127,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Stories

