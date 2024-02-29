Corton Capital Inc. Sells 1,821 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HQY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.16. 188,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,868. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 242.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.