Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 589,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,647. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

