Corton Capital Inc. Invests $358,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $1,331,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,649.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $1,331,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,649.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,312. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

