Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,832 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 293,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,744. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

