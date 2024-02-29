Corton Capital Inc. Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,265. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.28. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

