Corton Capital Inc. Buys 1,966 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $360,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IONS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 156,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,736. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.