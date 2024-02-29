Corton Capital Inc. Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 212.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,287 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,052 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,358. The company has a market cap of $373.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $161.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average is $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

