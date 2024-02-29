Corton Capital Inc. Grows Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,686,000 after purchasing an additional 139,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prothena by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 65,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Insider Activity

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRTA

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.