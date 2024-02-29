Corton Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,765,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $8,107,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. 119,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,940. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

