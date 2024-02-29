Corton Capital Inc. Grows Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 363.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after buying an additional 442,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prothena by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 350,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Prothena by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 65,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,820. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

