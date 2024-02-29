Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1,112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,174 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.26% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

ELF traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.29. 281,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $209.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

