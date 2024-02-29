Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 359,120 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 359,120 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 1.2 %

NEO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

