Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 4,609 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $569.45. The stock had a trading volume of 38,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $579.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

