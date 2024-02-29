Fred Alger Management LLC Has $22.08 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,805 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.47% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,437,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. 414,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

