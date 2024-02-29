Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 58,614 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,614 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.99% of Vicor worth $25,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vicor by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 99,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vicor by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,335,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.77. 34,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,489. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $98.38.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

