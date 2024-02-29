Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 163,928 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 4,608.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,928 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Krystal Biotech worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 485.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 282,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.58. 63,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,038.75 and a beta of 0.76. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $173.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.42 and its 200-day moving average is $116.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,941. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

