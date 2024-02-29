Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 33,125 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,125 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $20,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nevro by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nevro by 63.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Performance

NVRO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nevro

Nevro Profile

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.