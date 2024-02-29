Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 860,284 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,284 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.56% of Planet Fitness worth $24,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 164.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,860,000 after buying an additional 2,516,007 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,659,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,812,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 116,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.