Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,006 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $25,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASND. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.29.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,279. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

