Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 579 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $53.02 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.