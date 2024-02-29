1,210 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,210 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Adobe by 35.3% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,191 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $108,005,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $551.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.00 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.