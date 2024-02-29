California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 84,416 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,416 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $60,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

