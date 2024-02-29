Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 518.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,973 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $432,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEO opened at $23.54 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,937 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

