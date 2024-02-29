Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.560-$1.590 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.440-5.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.08. 374,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $145.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.31.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,279,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,556,000 after buying an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,499,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,605,000 after buying an additional 113,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,310,000 after buying an additional 122,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,111,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,602,000 after purchasing an additional 351,090 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

