Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.16, but opened at $36.18. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 158,310 shares.

The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

TARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,252 shares of company stock worth $1,017,600. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 237,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,093,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

