O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 50,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 916,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 597.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 25,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

