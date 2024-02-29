Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Summit Materials worth $26,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 82,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 78,544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 124,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.