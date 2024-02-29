Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 402,913 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 910.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 447,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,913 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $27,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.52. 184,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,655. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

