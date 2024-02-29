Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 172,042 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,042 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Rapid7 worth $30,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Rapid7 by 62.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Rapid7 by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 34.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. 113,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,137. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

