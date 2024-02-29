Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 29,467 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,796 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Altair Engineering worth $34,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,300,457 shares of the software’s stock valued at $706,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,104 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 30.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,415 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,807. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.15, a PEG ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $92.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $8,732,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $8,732,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $17,205,101 over the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

