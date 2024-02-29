Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,401,417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.84% of Core Laboratories worth $31,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.09. 50,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

