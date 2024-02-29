Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 254,089 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,089 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $32,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 4.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 134,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,027,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,027,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,920,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,709 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

