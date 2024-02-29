Fred Alger Management LLC Has $46.18 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 321,224 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $46,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

