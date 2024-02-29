Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 513,687 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.19% of Sprout Social worth $33,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SPT stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $62.56. 83,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,235. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

