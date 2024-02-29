Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 548,389 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,389 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.45% of Confluent worth $40,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Confluent by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,899,876.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,334,710 shares of company stock worth $40,381,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Confluent Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. 784,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

