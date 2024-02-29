Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 127.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,190 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Rambus worth $44,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,506 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

