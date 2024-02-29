The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.79

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 45019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The Pennant Group Stock Up 8.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.03.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

