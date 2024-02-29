Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Get Our Latest Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 578,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,477. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.