30,000 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Bought by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CART. Wolfe Research raised shares of Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maplebear Trading Up 2.0 %

CART traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.84. 1,019,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,225. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Further Reading

