Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 11,805 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Soros Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.74. The stock had a trading volume of 49,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.93. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $172.38.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -160.92%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

