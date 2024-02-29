Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $2.74 Million in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 612,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,638,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,293,000 after buying an additional 352,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.